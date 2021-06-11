The oil industry in eastern Montana took another blow on Wednesday after it was announced the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline project was officially shut down.
Calgary-based TC Energy announced that efforts to convince President Joe Biden to reverse a previous decision to cancel the permit for the pipeline had failed and the company had no choice but to pull the plug.
Biden canceled the permit on the day he took office, shutting down the project. The president canceled the pipeline’s border crossing permit in January due to longstanding concerns that burning oil sands crude could make climate change worse and harder to reverse.
TC Energy officials also said they would work with government agencies “to ensure a safe termination of and exit” from the partially-built pipeline.
There were immediate reactions to the news from Montana legislators.
Representative Matt Rosedale said, ”President Biden owes Montanans an explanation as to why he decided to pull the Keystone XL Pipeline permit. This killed a project that was going to be critical to Montana. The administration has reversed over a decade of planning for our local governments, cut funding for our school systems, and sacrificed the communities that were dependent on revenue from this project to get through the pandemic. We are already seeing the price of Biden's war on energy independence and I fear its impact will only get worse.”
U.S. Senator Steve Daines issued the following statement, “This is devastating news for our economy, jobs, environment and national security—and its entirely President Biden’s fault. It’s beyond clear that President Biden is beholden to extreme environmentalists, and Montanans and the American people are bearing the burden. While President Biden killed the American Keystone XL pipeline, he continues to support the Russian Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Biden would rather support Russian workers and jobs than Americans. Montanans and the American people are disappointed.”
U.S. Senator Jon Tester, a Democrat, also spoke against the decision. “President Biden’s decision to cancel the presidential permit for the Keystone XL pipeline was a mistake—one that I am fighting tooth and nail to overturn. Working Montana families are depending on the jobs and economic benefits that building the pipeline would bring, and we rely on the energy the oil that will flow through the pipeline will provide to heat our homes and run our equipment. And that’s not to mention the much-needed tax revenue the pipeline would bring in for Eastern Montana counties to help pay for critical services like law enforcement and public education. For more than a decade I have said this: I support the responsible development of the pipeline as long as it is constructed with American steel, built to the highest safety standards, respects private property rights and includes significant consultation with impacted Tribes,” said Tester.
Not everyone lamented the shutdown.
The Northern Plains Resource Council issued a statement, calling the decision a hard-fought victory. “This victory is a testament to the hard work and tenacity of everyday people standing up to protect our land, water, and climate,” said Dena Hoff, a Glendive, Montana farmer and member of Northern Plains Resource Council. “We have worked for over a decade here in Montana, alongside our allies at the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux tribes and other tribal nations, to prove that rural prosperity does not result from foreign energy corporations like TC Energy. Our communities thrive when we build our economies and support one another at the local level, protecting our irreplaceable resources. We are proud to have protected three historic rivers important to our economy and culture - the Missouri, Yellowstone, and Milk - from this ill-advised, unsustainable tar sands project. We can now move to create good-paying, homegrown jobs from clean energy and the cleanup of past fossil fuel development,” continued Hoff. “Today marks a big win for working people, agricultural communities, and a better future for coming generations.”
Had the 1,200 mile pipeline been completed, approximately 830,000 barrels of crude oil would have flowed through the system per day. The pipeline was slated to connect the the oil sand fields of western Canada to Steele City, Nebraska. From Nebraska, the pipeline would have connected to other pipelines that feed oil refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast.
The pipeline originally stalled during the Obama administration but former president Donald Trump gave the green light to continue with the construction.