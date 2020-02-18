Many topics and updates were discussed during the Job Service Employers Committee (JSEC) meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at MonDak Heritage Center. Among the most popular topics at the table was the Teen Career Seminars created by AmeriCorps members, including Samantha Boshoff.
“I as well as another AmeriCorps member are collaborating with the public library to put together some career seminars for teenagers,” Boshoff said. “Right now, we’re just focusing on helping kids get summer jobs and what we’re going to be doing is helping them learn how to fill out job applications, write a resume, interview tips, all those things you need to know before you can get a job.”
Boshoff started this project is based on a survey she had people fill out, which she said was necessary to make this a priority.
“I don’t have that many respondents yet, but of the respondents that I have had, 40 percent said that they didn’t feel prepared to enter the workforce after finishing high school. 27 percent said that they weren’t comfortable writing a resume and 20 percent said that they weren’t comfortable in interviews,” she said.
Jamie Larson agreed that this seemed like a great idea and necessary for kids.
“My daughter is a junior and has yet to take a class like that,” she said. “They need to be teaching it; it’s ridiculous that kids aren’t required to take classes like that and if you don’t take business class, you don’t get the financial side of it either.”
These seminars will be tentatively held at the Sidney Public Library at some point in April, as they’re aiming for this one to begin on April 2. It is expected to be around an hour and a half after school on Thursdays. Boshoff also hopes to extend this out into the summer to focus on work readiness skills.
The next JSEC meeting will be held Tuesday, March 17 beginning at noon at the MonDak Heritage Center.
In other news
• The career fair at Sidney High School is slotted for March 12 from 1 to 3 p.m.
• The Beer and Biz project update has been pushed back to April.
• Employer of Choice applications are due in March.