Throughout the last few months, Communities in Action Corps members, Samantha Boshoff and Megan Souder, have been working tirelessly to create a teen workforce development program. This program consists of the Teen Career Seminars, which will focus on teaching teens the skills they need to gain employment during the summer and after graduation. The Teen Career Seminars were projected to begin on April 2 at 4 p.m. at the Richland County Library. However, following state and national recommendations due to COVID-19, the Seminars will be postponed until a later date. For any further information, please contact Samantha Boshoff at 206-697-1961 or at sboshoff@richland.org.

Tags

Load comments