Today, U.S. Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines led a bipartisan group of colleagues in designating the week beginning March 13 as “National Tribal Colleges and Universities Week” to highlight the importance of higher education in Indian Country.
“Tribal Colleges and Universities play a critical role in shaping the next generation of Tribal leaders in Montana and throughout this country,” said Tester. “As a former public school teacher, I can say without a doubt education is key to building better futures for students and families, and Montana is fortunate to be home to seven outstanding Tribal Colleges and Universities that provide students with high quality secondary education. I’m proud to join educators, students and families across Big Sky Country in celebrating National Tribal Colleges and Universities Week as we acknowledge the great work they do for Montana every day.”
“Montana Tribal Colleges and Universities help provide young Montanans with the tools they need for successful careers and life. I’m glad to celebrate the Tribal Colleges and Universities in our great state and recognize the hard work of the students, teachers and staff that make these institutions special,” Daines said.
Tribal Colleges and Universities offer Native American students access to knowledge and skills grounded in cultural traditions and values. Montana is home to seven Tribal Colleges and Universities, the most of any state. These institutions serve thousands of Native and hundreds of non-Native students every year. Across the country, there are 35 Tribal Colleges and Universities operating 75 campuses in 15 states.