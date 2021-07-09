The Dry Society had decided to adopt a new identity in an effort to better reach the Richland County community. The new name for the group will be Drug Free Communities.
According to Jaylea Siroky, the change will allow the group to express the evolution of the coalition.
“This name change will allow us to present ourselves as truly the most positive substance abuse awareness coalition in the Richland County communities,” said Siroky. “Our commitment to our youth and community is our highest priority.”
By rebranding as Drug Free Communities, the group believes they can provide youth and adults with the best education and awareness for substance abuse in the community by allowing them to have a voice.
As part of the name change, Drug Free Communities will also be adopting a new slogan that better expresses their vision and mission, “Local Problems Require Local Solutions.” Siroky said the name change will not impact their address, mission, coalition members or education they provide to the community.
The next step in the process will be to adopt a new logo for the coalition. “We have not decided on a final logo yet for our new name but our coalition will have a decision made within the next month. Anyone is welcome to suggest an idea that encompasses our state and our coalition mission,” said Siroky.
Drug Free Communities meets on the first Wednesday of the month at 4 p.m. in the Community services building. Everyone is welcome!