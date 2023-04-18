Ground beef from The Producer Partnership

Ground beef packed and stored by Producer Partnership.

 Producer Partnership

What happens when a Montana rancher decides to help out some neighbors and provide a little beef to some folks in need? In Matt Pierson's case, it turns into a mission to end hunger across the entire Treasure State. Thus was born the Producer Partnership.

Pierson is a 5th generation Montana rancher located in Livingston, Montana who runs the family ranch, Highland Livestock Company along with his wife, Kris and sons Jakob and Nik.



