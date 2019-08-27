William Wren, from the McDonald Observatory at the University of Texas – Austin, will present a special program, “A Voice for Our Dark Skies: Preserving the Wonder and Awe,” on Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Medora Community Center. The program will begin at 7 p.m. MDT.
Wren began working at the McDonald Observatory in 1990. He is a veteran supernova researcher and has helped design, build, and operate a number of unique telescopes. He is currently the special assistant to the superintendent at the observatory and now leads the effort to protect its dark night skies. Wren has spent the last 20 years working with various businesses and government entities to champion night sky friendly lighting and dark sky preservation in west Texas.
Wren is a recipient of the Hoag/Robinson Award from the International Dark Sky Association for his work in educating governments, businesses and the public about the importance of protecting the night sky. He will take part in Theodore Roosevelt National Park’s annual Dakota Nights Astronomy Festival. His appearance is made possible by the generosity of the Theodore Roosevelt Nature and History Association.
