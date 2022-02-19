I’ve been putting this off for a little while now but with word getting out it’s probably best if you hear it from the horse’s mouth (or whichever part of the horse you personally believe I speak from).
I am returning to Georgia.
There is no doubt there are those out there who will concoct their own stories about why I am departing, and at least one might try to brag that he is responsible, but the truth is they have ulterior motives for doing so and it is not to spread the truth (despite a propensity for exclaiming as much.) We’ll leave it at that.
In discussing my upcoming departure, allow me to take you back to November. I went home for Thanksgiving to visit family. It was quite an eye-opener.
I had stopped there on my way from Florida to Montana, so it had been nine months since I had seen my father, and the change was alarming. He was barely able to move around the house, and what he told me about driving was even more unsettling. He told me that his vision was getting so bad he would see two or three of an object (car, tree, etc) and had to guess which ones to miss.
Since that time my brother, David has told me he is steadily getting worse.
I need to be closer to my father, and that is more important than my desire to remain here.
I am going to admit something, and it’s not necessarily a good thing. For most of my life I have done pretty much what I wanted to do without worrying about others. Doing so has allowed me to move wherever I wanted whenever I wanted and not concern myself with how others felt about it. I admit the perks are pretty good. I have done things and seen things many never will because they have been restrained by things like duty, loyalty and obligation.
While married I even made decisions for my family based solely on my desires and choices.
You’re probably thinking by now that I was pretty selfish. You are right.
I cannot undo what was done in the past. I’ll be honest. I would not change most of those decisions. Like the song says, “Regrets, I’ve had a few, but then again, too few to mention….. I did it my way.”
What I can do, however, is put the needs of those I care about the most ahead of my desires.
And so, I must go back to Georgia.
I recently told someone that of all of the places I have lived, and there are quite a few of them, the only place that has felt as much like home to me as Bowman, Georgia is… Sidney, Montana.
Moving here my plan was to stay for 3-4 years, retire, and then decide where I wanted to retire. Well, life happens while you’re making plans and life is leading me in a completely different direction.
I hope you understand and I hope those of you who I can now call friends will remain my friends. You have something special here… and I am completely sincere when I say I will miss it.
This isn’t my swan song. I’ll be around until the first week of March, so I’ll still be seeing many of you a time or two before I pack up a U-Haul truck and head southeast.
Also, I won’t be entirely gone. You’ll still see me in the Sidney Herald as I work remotely until a new editor has been found.
In a way, agreeing to stay with the Sidney Herald until a replacement has been found is just another part of being less selfish and putting others ahead of me. I had actually planned to semi-retire, write a book or two and focus on ventriloquism. I just couldn’t leave the people here in a bind. I guess God is still working on me. I’m glad he didn’t give up.
We’ll do this again next week (hopefully) as long as the sun keeps rising on the Sunrise City.