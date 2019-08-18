1Lone Tree Archers Club of Sidney will be hosting their annual 3-D archery shoot Sunday, Aug. 18, from 8 a.m. — 2 p.m. The event will feature 24 3-D animal targets set up on the archery range, which is located about 8 miles southeast of Sidney. You do not have to be a member of the club to participate in this 3-D shoot. Shooting fees are $15 for adults or $30 for a family. Lots of fun for all ages. Weather permitting. For more information, visit lonetreearchers.com or call Nancy at 406-488-5128.
2On Monday, Aug. 19, flag football signups, 5-7 p.m. Open to all area youth in grades three and four, West Side Elementary School. Signups continue on Wednesday, Aug. 21, and Thursday, Aug. 22, 5:30-7:30 p.m., open to all area youth in grades three and four, West Side Elementary School.
3Sidney City Council will hold their regular meeting Monday, Aug. 19, at 6:30 p.m., at city hall.
4Red Cross Blood Drive will be held Tuesday, Aug. 20, St. Matthew’s Parish Center, Sidney, 12 — 6 p.m.
5Wednesday, Aug. 21, is the first day of school for sixth graders at Sidney Middle School. All others will being Aug. 22.