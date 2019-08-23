1. Richland Rangers Junior Gold Trap Tournament is Sunday, Aug. 25. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. at the Sidney Trap Club; tournament begins at 10 a.m. Contact Bryan McDowell for more information at 480-1749.
2. U.S. Senate candidate John Mues will host a meet and greet at Eastern Montana Agricultural Research Station on Sunday, Aug. 25, from 1-3 p.m. Refreshments will be served.
3. Big Sky Women Sidney Area Meetup will be Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Shoppes at Peifer's General Store from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
4. Beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 28, through Thursday, Aug. 29, catch the North Dakota Downtown Conference: Downtown Williston, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Educate Downtown stakeholders on the positive impacts of healthy Downtowns including but not limited to: economic impact, tax efficiencies, community sustainability, affordable housing, mixed used planning, civic participation, community’s sense of place and historic preservation.
5. Expectant mothers can enjoy a one-day childbirth class at Sidney Health Center on Saturday, Aug. 31, from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Class is free, but donations up to $25 are accepted to cover expenses.