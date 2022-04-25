Thousands of people remain without power Monday, after heavy snow and ice combined with high wind knocked hundreds of utility poles down across the region. Initially, more than 10,000 people were without power in Williams County alone. Most people in McKenzie, Divide, Burke, Mountrail, and Richland, County Montana, were also without power.
While a majority of power outages in and around Sidney have been resolved, many in outlying areas are still without power and some of those customers may not have power restored until the end of the week.
Montana-Dakota Utilities (MDU) was reporting a little more than 1,500 still without power Monday morning.
Their estimated time of restorations for each city are:
Wildrose, ND | by today or tomorrow (some assessment still needed and could change estimate)
Alamo, Corinth, Crosby, Grenora, Kincaid, Northgate, Wheelock, Zahl, ND | by Wednesday or Thursday
Watford City, Williston,ND | by Monday or Tuesday
Noonan, Powers Lake, McGregor, ND | by the end of the week
Ambrose, ND | up to 2 weeks
Montana Dakota Utilities is conducting aerial surveys of areas still unreachable by ground. Their outage map is at https://customer.montana-dakota.com/outage-map.
Mountrail Williams Electric, meanwhile, has reported more than 500 utility poles down in Williams County and more than 350 poles down in Mountrail County.
They are bringing more crews to the area, as well as more supplies, to assist in ongoing repairs of all downed lines.
“MWEC has 120-plus staff, with many working day and night to do jobs from answering your calls to feeding our crews, dispatching, creating the best possible plan for power restoration and repairing the damage,” Mountrail Williams said on its Facebook page.
Members with SmartHub, available online at https:??mwec.smarthub.coop/Login.html, are asked to report outages using that system to alleviate wait times. That app will also allow individual customers to monitor the status of their outage.
MWEC is tracking outages on its website https://mwec.com/outage-updates.
LYREC said on its Facebook page today that it has crews in the Marley area, on County Road 350, on 200 towards Lambert, on Sanderson Cir 2 north of Buford, and couple of other crews, who are working on individual outages.
“The priority today is to get as many homes restored as possible,” they said. “We do not want to miss any single outages. Please call 406-488-1602 to report if you are out of power.”
Their online outage map at https://lyrec.ebill.coop/maps/external/OutageWebMap/ shows about 175 people out of power. The map lags behind actual restorations, but checking it periodically can give a general idea how things are going.
The National Weather Service in Bismarck reported 9 inches of precipitation falling in the storm and wind gusts were recorded at up to 59 miles per hour before power — and the ability to measure the wind speed — was lost.
More precipitation is in the forecast for the weekend, with estimates ranging from a half inch to an inch. Temperature are expected to warm up over the next few days as well, though night-time temperatures could still be well below freezing some nights.
Williams County has declared a Winter Storm Emergency as thousands remained without power in Williams County on Monday, and county crews are working overtime to help with the storm’s aftermath.
“The storm caused wide-spread power outages, tremendous damage to electrical infrastructure and road closures due to snow blockage and low visibility,” the county said in a media release. “An emergency declaration acknowledges that impacts of the storm will continue for weeks and result in long-term consequences for citizens and communities.”
The declaration activates the county’s emergency operation plans, to facilitate providing aid and assistance to all those affected by the aftermath of the storm.
Crews from North Dakota, Williams County, various cities, townships, and contractors have been working through the weekend. Those efforts are ongoing, with an immediate focus on clearing snow and slush from roadways so that utility company crews can access downed lines.
The three utility companies who are providing services within Williams County are reporting more than 600 damaged power poles between them as well as miles of power lines to repair. It could take as many as five days to get the power restored to all customers, according to their estimates.
Williams County also expects long-term impacts for agricultural producers. The storm caused a lot of stress on livestock herds, in particular young livestock, due to unseasonably cold temperatures and record snow fall, which has reduced available forage and will undoubtedly delay field preparation, and thus planting.