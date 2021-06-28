Dickinson State University (DSU) celebrated the most recent class of graduates at the institution’s 101st Spring Commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Graduates and their families were invited to participate in the ceremony which was held outdoors at the Biesiot Activities Center in Dickinson.
Area graduates included Trace Jones of Sidney, Garret Leland of Sidney and Paxton Miller of Savage.
