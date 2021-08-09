Clarice Touhey has been named publisher of the Williston Herald and Sidney Herald for Wick Communications, effective Monday, August 9.
She is joining Wick Communications from Hearst Community Newspapers in Texas where she served as the Group Publisher for 6 community publications.
Her previous experience includes roles in distribution, creative, publishing and advertising at Gatehouse Media in Texas, Louisiana, South Florida Sun Sentinel, and Newsday. Clarice started in the newspaper industry with Newsday, her hometown newspaper on Long Island, New York, while she was still in school and has worked her way up to the Publisher in 2016.
Wick Communications CEO, Francis Wick said “Were excited to have someone of Clarice’s leadership at the helm of the Herald. Her passion for community journalism coupled with strategic marketing solutions for the local business community make this a very exciting time.”
She is excited to be joining Wick and is looking forward to a new challenge. Clarice said, “I love what we do. I think our business is still important in the community on the local level, and I want to make sure everything we do is about local media, local news and that we stay viable.”
Clarice and her husband, Patrick will reside in Williston and look forward to enjoying everything North Dakota and Montana have to offer.