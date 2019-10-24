Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney and Department of Commerce Director Tara Rice will meet with tourism partners next week as part of a community-led initiative to encourage long-term tourism growth and economic development in eastern Montana communities.
Lieutenant Governor Cooney and Director Rice will join community leaders, business owners and policymakers at a tourism stakeholder event hosted by Visit Billings on Monday, Oct. 28, at noon, to discuss updates and hear directly from partners involved in the Eastern Montana Tourism Partner Initiative. The initiative – formed with the Department of Commerce and eastern Montana communities seeking to strengthen local economies – is a collaboration to raise awareness of eastern Montana as a tourism destination.
“Eastern Montana is home to some of the most charming and rugged places and welcoming folks you can find,” Lieutenant Governor Cooney said. “I’m thrilled this new collaborative partnership is showing our neighbors all the treasures in the eastern part of our state that they’ve been missing.”
New research findings will be available and presented for the first time to provide a more in-depth understanding of the opportunities and challenges for eastern Montana communities’ ongoing efforts to increase tourism in the region. The findings are based on research collected during 14 listening sessions held over the last year, which were organized through the Eastern Montana Tourism Partner Initiative.
“Growing the tourism industry in eastern Montana is a key part of strengthening the regional economy for years to come,” Commerce Director Rice said. “Communities across eastern Montana are coming up with innovative ways to showcase the unique landscapes and experiences found there, and the department is proud to be a committed partner in their ongoing work.”
The Office of Tourism and Business Development at Commerce is investing $1.3 million in regional marketing, grants, staff expertise and access to new data to support the region’s goals of enhancing marketing efforts, strengthening tourism amenities and creating vibrant communities where families want to live.
Earlier this month, eight communities received funding awards totaling $365,250 through the Eastern Montana Tourism Partner Initiative Grant Program to build or enhance existing tourism infrastructure, raise awareness of eastern Montana as a tourism destination and support sustainable economic development in the communities and nearby areas.
Who
Lieutenant Governor Mike Cooney
Department of Commerce Director Tara Rice
Local policymakers, business leaders, entrepreneurs and community partners of the Eastern Montana Tourism Partner Initiative
What
- Release new research report with key findings on strengthening eastern Montana as a tourism destination
- Hear from community leaders, tourism partners and economic development industry representatives
- Showcase targeted regional marketing from the Eastern Montana Tourism Partner Initiative
- Highlight long-term community investments
When: Monday, Oct. 28, Noon to 2 p.m. MDT
Where: Hampton Inn | 5110 Southgate Drive | Billings, MT 59101
Members of the media are encouraged to attend. Please RSVP to Sam Offerdahl at sam.offerdahl@mt.gov.