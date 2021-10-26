South Saskatchewan Ready, an economic alliance of nine rural municipalities located in south central Saskatchewan working to mitigate the negative economic affects of coal transition, has signed an international tourism agreement with Montana’s Missouri River Country tourism organization to develop cross-border tourism products to increase tourist visitation in both jurisdictions.
Sean Wallace, Managing Director of South Saskatchewan Ready, explained, “Heightened tourism activities in the region fulfills one aspect of mitigating the negative economic affects of coal transition and will bolster new revenue sources for tourism operators and retail establishments in our respective regions.”
“This is a valuable partnership for both South Saskatchewan Ready and Montana’s Missouri River Country. We look forward to increasing tourism and the economic impact that it will have on our regions.” said Carla Hunsley of Montana’s Missouri River Country.
Initially, two tourism products will be developed that focus on a 3-day itinerary and a 7-day itinerary that will straddle both regions and will include regional attractions, events, and accommodations. Itineraries can begin in either Montana or Saskatchewan.
Sharon Adam, Chair of South Saskatchewan Ready, said, “Our relationship with Northeast Montana is a historic one that spans more than 100 years. Families and farming have been intertwined for generations and many businesses on both sides of the international border conduct business daily. It just makes sense for us to work together because of our combined interests, similarities, and shared history. Next tourism season we are looking forward to welcoming our American friends to our region.”