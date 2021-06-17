The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) has announced a proposal to install a traffic signal at the intersection of West Holly Street and 12th Avenue West. According to the press release, the purpose of the project is to provide improved operations and access for emergency vehicles at this intersection. The traffic signal will also provide signalized pedestrian crossings of Holly St and 12th Ave W.
Construction at the intersection is tentatively planned for 2022 depending on both completion of design and availability of funds.
The project will also require the relocation of utilities.
According to the release, MDT staff will contact all affected landowners prior to doing survey work on their land. Staff will again contact landowners prior to construction regarding property acquisition and temporary construction permits.
The department is currently inviting public comment on this proposed change. The Montana Department of Transportation welcomes the public to provide ideas and comments on the proposed project. Comments may be submitted online at https://tinyurl.com/2dmsb7wj or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Glendive office at PO Box 890, Glendive, MT 59330-0890. Please note that comments are for project UPN 9775000.
The public is also encouraged to contact Glendive District Administrator Shane Mintz at 406-345-8212 or Project Design Engineer LeRoy Wosoba at 406-444‑1280 for additional information.