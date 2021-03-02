Helena – March 3, 2021 – Montana students from Libby to Wyola – and many communities in between – have been selected to receive the Reach Higher Montana Scholarship for use in the 2021-2022 academic year. Scholarships must be used at accredited Montana colleges (two-year, four-year, public, private, tribal, and vocational institutions).
The following area students were selected to receive $1,000 scholarships:
- Hadley Garsjo, Sidney High School, planning to attend the University of Montana
- Jacob Martin, Culbertson High School graduate attending Montana State University
- Nickolas Page, Wolf Point High School graduate attending Fort Peck Community College
- Amy Haughian, Custer County District High School graduate attending Montana State University
- Abraham Montalvo, Terry High School, planning to attend Carroll College
The Reach Higher Montana Scholarship program annually awards eighty-one scholarships of $1,000 each to Montana students. Thirty awards are made to graduating high school seniors, and fifty awards are made to students who are continuing their postsecondary education. In addition, one award is given to a Montana student with military experience in honor of Carl Valvoda, a Montana service member who tragically lost his life to cancer in 2015. This year’s Carl Valvoda Scholarship recipient is Kevin Watson, a Great Falls High School graduate attending Helena College.
The complete list of scholarship winners is available at www.ReachHigherMontana.org
Reach Higher Montana is a nonprofit organization headquartered in Helena and working throughout Montana to help students achieve personal success in education, career, and life. In addition to scholarships for students and educators, Reach Higher Montana provides outreach services to students and parents, and delivers a number of impactful programs serving Montana students. To learn more, visit our website, www.ReachHigherMontana.org, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.