Tester works to strengthen borders with two bipartisan billsAs a part of his ongoing efforts to strengthen and secure the United States’ northern and southern borders, U.S. Senator Jon Tester has cosponsored two bipartisan bills to increase the recruitment and retention of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers and U.S. Border Patrol agents. The Securing America’s Ports of Entry Act will require CBP to hire additional agents to meet staffing needs, and the Border Patrol Pay Security Act will increase overtime pay for Border Patrol agents.
“Strong and secure borders are the foundation of our national security,” said Tester. “In order to keep our communities safe, it’s critical that CBP is fully staffed, has the necessary resources, and is able to retain top-notch border patrol agents. This legislation will hit all three marks by requiring the agency to increase staff levels while improving safety conditions, and ensuring that their agents are paid fairly for their often dangerous work keeping us safe.”
The Securing America’s Ports of Entry Act requires CBP to hire a least 600 new CBP officers above the current attrition level every fiscal year until the agency has met its own staffing model and targets. CBP would also be authorized to hire additional support staff to perform non-law enforcement functions.
The Border Patrol Pay Security Act would allow Border Patrol agents to be paid time and a half for hours worked between 80 and 100 hours during 14 consecutive days. The legislation would ensure that Border Patrol agents earn similar overtime compensation as other federal law enforcement agencies.
Both the Securing America’s Ports of Entry Act and the Border Patrol Pay Security Act are supported by the National Border Patrol Council.
Bill to enhance public access to Montana public lands becomes lawU.S. Senator Steve Daines’ bipartisan bill to increase public access to public lands was signed into law on April 29, 2022. Daines’ bipartisan “Modernizing Access to our Public Land (MAPLand) Act” increases access and awareness of outdoor opportunities on Montana public lands by digitizing and making publicly accessible maps, access points and other helpful information.
“As a fifth generation Montanan and avid sportsman, I know how firsthand about the importance of public access to public lands,” Daines said. “I’m glad to see my legislation that will make it easier for folks to explore Montana’s outdoors and navigate Montana public lands get signed into law.”
On April 6, 2022 the U.S. Senate passed Daines’ bipartisan MAPLAND Act.
On November 18, 2021, the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee advanced Daines’ bipartisan bill to improve Montanans’ access to public lands and support outdoor recreation.
On June 16, 2021, Daines introduced the bipartisan “Modernizing Access to our Public Land Act” to facilitate access and raise awareness of outdoor opportunities on Montana public lands, while protecting private property rights.