(The Sidney Herald has received additional information from Fire Marshall Kale Rasmussen and added it to the story.)
An early morning fire on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at Sidney Sugars could have been much worse if not for the response by the Sidney Fire Department.
According to David Garland, General Manager of Sidney Sugars, a fire was discovered in the vertical crystalizer building at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
“The fire department was called and responded quickly and the fire was contained to the vertical crystalizer building," said Garland.
Garland said no employees were injured and he was not aware of any injuries to firefighters.
With the beet harvest beginning this past Monday, the timing of the fire could not have bene worse but Garland said the plant will only be closed for 24 hours and that production will resume on Thursday. “We’re going to have to do things a little different but we will still be able to continue with production,” said Garland.
The general manager was appreciative of the fire department’s response to the emergency. “I want to thank the Sidney Fire Department for their quick response in getting this fire under control,” said Garland.
Sidney Fire Marshall Kale Rasmussen said the department received the call at approximately 4:50 a.m. and was on scene at 4:55 a.m. As is customary, EMTs were dispatched to the scene as well.
Firefighters brought the fire under control and remained on scene until 7:04 a.m.
Rasmussen confirmed that there were no reports of injuries to firefighters.
Rasmussen said no official cause has been determined for the fire at this time.