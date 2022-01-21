U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the U.S. District Court District of Montana will welcome 22 U.S. citizenship candidates to be naturalized at the James F. Battin Federal Courthouse in Billings at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The ceremony is the first held at the courthouse since February 2020.
Magistrate Judge Timothy Cavan will preside over the ceremony, and the courtroom deputy will administer the Oath of Allegiance.
The citizenship candidates originate from 20 countries: Bangladesh, Belarus, Brazil, Canada, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Italy, Lebanon, Mexico, Morocco, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Romania, South Africa, South Korea, Thailand, Ukraine and Vietnam.
They live in Anaconda, Bainville, Big Sky, Billings, Bozeman, Gardiner, Great Falls, Hamilton, Kalispell, Miles City, Missoula, Poplar, Stevensville, West Yellowstone and Whitefish.
Representatives for U.S. Sen. Jon Tester and Sen. Steve Daines, and a representative for U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, from Montana, will welcome the new U.S. citizens. A choral group from Skyview High School will perform the national anthem.
The League of Women Voters and the Veterans of Foreign Wars will participate in the
USCIS encourages new U.S. citizens to share their naturalization photos on social media using the hashtag #NewUSCitizen.
USCIS naturalized approximately 808,000 people in fiscal year 2021. Many of them applied using USCIS online tools. To file online, individuals must first create a USCIS online account at myaccount.uscis.dhs.gov.
