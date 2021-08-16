Based on August 1 conditions, oat production in Montana is forecast at a record low 700,000 bushels, according to the Aug. 1 Agricultural Yield Survey conducted by the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. This forecast is down 36% from the July 1 forecast and down 59% from the 2020 crop. Acreage harvested is expected to total 20,000 acres, down 18,000 acres from the 38,000 acres harvested last year. Oat yield is forecast at 35.0 bushels per acre, down 20.0 bushels per acre from the July 1 forecast and down 10.0 bushels per acre from last year. If realized, this would be the lowest yield since 31.0 bushels per acre in 1988. As of Aug. 1, Montana’s oat crop condition was rated 38% very poor, 40% poor, 20% fair, 1% good and 1% excellent. Oat harvest was at 15% complete, compared with 1% last year.
Barley production is forecast at 21.24 million bushels, down 21% from the July 1 forecast and down 54% from last year’s crop. If realized, this would be the lowest barley production since 14.85 million bushels were produced in 1953.Area for harvest in 2021, at 685,000 acres, is down 40,000 acres from the 725,000 acres harvested last year. Barley yield is forecast at 31.0 bushels per acre, down 8.0 bushels per acre from the July 1 forecast and 32.0 bushels per acre below last year. If realized, this would be the lowest yield since 24.0 bushels per acre in 1988. As of Aug. 1, the barley crop condition was rated 33% very poor, 46% poor, 13% fair, 7% good, and 1% excellent. Barley harvest was 13% complete, compared with 1% last year and the 5-year average of 7%.
Winter wheat production is forecast at 52.70 million bushels, down 26% from the July 1 forecast and down 31% from the 75.99 million bushels produced last year. If realized, this would be the lowest winter wheat production since 21.84 million bushels in 2002. Estimated acreage for harvest, at 1.70 million acres, is 210,000 acres more than the 1.49 million acres harvested in 2020. As of Aug. 1, the average yield is forecast at 31.0 bushels per acre, down 11.0 bushels per acre from the July 1 forecast and 20.0 bushels per acre below last year’s record high final yield of 51.0 bushels per acre. If realized, this would be the lowest winter wheat yield since 28.0 bushels per acre in 2002. As of Aug. 1, the winter wheat crop condition was rated 27% very poor, 29% poor, 42% fair, and 2% good. Winter wheat harvest was 52% complete, compared with 19% last year and the 5-year average of 39%.
Durum wheat production is forecast at 11.61 million bushels, down 18% from the July 1 forecast and down 57% from the 26.72 million bushels produced last year. If realized, this would be the lowest Durum wheat production since 10.78 million bushels in 2011. Estimated acreage for harvest, at 645,000 acres, is 40,000 acres less than the 685,000 acres harvested in 2020. As of Aug. 1, the average yield is forecast at 18.0 bushels per acre, 4.0 bushels per acre below the July 1 forecast and 21.0 bushels per acre below last year’s final yield. If realized, this would be the lowest Durum wheat yield since 16.0 bushels per acre in 2017. As of Aug. 1, the Durum wheat crop condition was rated 55% very poor, 39% poor, 4% fair, and 2% good. Durum wheat harvest was 5% complete.
Spring wheat production in Montana is forecast at 51.00 million bushels, down 20% from the July 1 forecast and down 59% from the 124.64 million bushels produced last year. If realized, this would be the lowest spring wheat production since 48.09 million bushels in 2017. Estimated acreage for harvest, at 2.55 million acres, is down 730,000 acres from the 3.28 million acres harvested in 2020. As of Aug. 1, the average yield is forecast at 20.0 bushels per acre, 5.0 bushels per acre below the July 1 forecast and 18.0 bushels per acre below last year’s final yield. If realized, this would be the lowest spring wheat yield since 12.0 bushels per acre in 1988. As of Aug. 1, the spring wheat crop condition was rated 42% very poor, 43% poor, 12% fair, and 3% good. Spring wheat harvest was 19% complete, compared with 1% last year and the 5-year average of 4%.
Montana farmers and ranchers expect to harvest 1.85 million acres of alfalfa hay this year, down 50,000 acres from 2020. They also expect to harvest 970,000 acres of other hay in 2021, up 10,000 acres from last year. Alfalfa production is forecast at 2.59 million tons, down 38% from 4.18 million tons produced in 2020. If realized, this would be the lowest alfalfa hay production since 2.09 million tons in 1988. Other hay production is forecast at 1.07 million tons, down 38 percent from 1.73 million tons produced a year ago. If realized, this would be the lowest other hay production since 1.04 million tons in 2008. Yields are expected to average 1.40 tons per acre for alfalfa hay and 1.10 tons per acre for other hay, compared to last year’s yields of 2.20 tons per acre for alfalfa hay and 1.80 tons per acre for other hay. If realized, this would be the lowest alfalfa hay yield since 1.20 tons per acre in 1935 and the lowest other hay yield since 1.00 ton per acre in 1988.
Sugarbeet production is forecast at 1.27 million tons, up 7% from 1.19 million tons produced in 2020. Growers expect to harvest 41,000 acres this year compared with 38,000 acres a year ago. Yields are expected to average 30.9 tons per acre, down from 31.3 tons per acre a year ago. As of Aug. 1, the sugarbeet crop was rated 12% very poor, 13% poor, 41% fair, and 34% good.