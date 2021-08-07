With funds from the Americans Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) arriving just around the corner, many may be wondering how those funds will be spent and how any funds received over the past year have already been spent.
According to Sidney Mayor Rick Norby, the city has not received any money as of Monday and council members have not officially voted on how to spend ARPA funds once received. He did say one project would be to update city hall to allow for more social distancing and better access but again, no vote has been taken on the measure.
Neither the Richland County Sheriff’s Office or the Sidney Police Department have received any funds to date as well. According to Richland County Civil Attorney Tom Halvorson, the county has not received funds but expects to receive ARPA funds in the very near future.
One department that has received funds is the Richland County Victim Witness Advocate Program (WVA). According to Janet Christoffersen of the Richland County WVA, the department did apply for and receive $100,000 in a COVID grant and without the grant, the program may not have survived.
“We were one of the first to apply, thanks to my former VWA Paula Eberling, and received one of the largest amounts of any county. A portion was used to purchase and implement a prosecution software system in the County Attorney’s Office. We did not have any legal software system and most counties have some sort of legal case-management software system.”
According to Christoffersen, a large number of the counties in Montana also applied for the grant and used the money for this new software system.
“The system provides better case management than the old old book system so that we can track our cases. It also provides remote access to our case files so that we can access them outside the office,” said Christoffersen. This is useful for when staff members have to work remotely or even in the courtroom. Having the files available digitally keeps staff members from lugging boxes of files everywhere they go and need access to them.
Christoffersen said the rest of the grant has been used to fund the Victim Witness Advocate salary as we did not receive the VOCA grant this year. “There has been a massive cut in VOCA funding and it has impacted all counties who also rely on the VOCA grant to help fund the VWA program.”
Christoffersen also said the shutdown of schools may have also caused a reduction in the reporting of sexual assaults. “Additionally, because of the rise in sexual assault and sexual intercourse without consent in our middle and high schools and because so many kids were not in school due to COVID, we believe that the reporting we receive from the schools and people suffered. As a result, we are using a portion to pay a mental health counselor to provide counseling to those children and adults who have been victims of sex crimes.”
She said this counselor has been counseling numerous individuals since last fall.
Her office is also purchasing laptops to place in the schools to help identify and provide remote counseling for additional victims as they may not have the parental support to get them to the counselor. “We hope that this service will help us identify additional victims as well as provide them with the immediate help they need,” said Christoffersen.
The loss of VOCA funding is also putting the program in jeopardy.
“We are very concerned how we are going to be able to sustain our VWA program due to the lack of VOCA funding. We used to receive VOWA funds and those ended a few years ago. Now VOCA has been cut. This program is extremely important to the functioning of our office as the VWA provides support to victims of crimes as well as witnesses.
The program has also benefited more than just victims of a crime, said Christoffersen. “In the past we have also offered specialized counseling for law enforcement as well at our office due to some of the extremely horrific crimes we have seen in the last three years.”
The VWA arranges victim and witness interviews for our office when defense counsel requests. The VWA provides support during these interviews which can be extremely traumatizing to victims. The VWA also provides immediate assistance to those in crisis via emotional support, temporary housing, mental health counseling, essential items (diapers, food, cell phone, etc.).
The VWA is often called immediately to assist those in crisis, be it they are a victim of sexual assault or physical violence, and if requested will sit with the victim in the hospital and help make arrangements for a SANE exam (forensic exams for rapes and sexual assaults).
The VWA makes travel arrangements and pays for the expenses for travel for victims and witnesses for trials, hearing and interviews. The VWA notifies victims and witnesses of any updates in the case.
The software system that was purchased helps notify the staff of any new cases involving violence or sexual assaults and gives them the contact information to reach out to those victims if she hasn’t been contacted already.