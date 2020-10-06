The Sidney Lions Club is honoring part of the Lions Club International history by helping others during October, which is Vision Awareness Month for the Lions.
One of the important events that took place in the Lions Club International’s history was when Hellen Keller attended the Lions Club International Convention in 1925.
At the convention, she challenged the Lions to become knights of the blind in the crusade against darkness, and to do that, the Sidney Lions Club is helping others by doing vision screening and supplying resources.
Lion Enid Huotari said October is denoted as Vision Awareness Month by the Lions Club International headquarters, and to honor the month and what Hellen Keller said in 1925, the Sidney Lions are continually doing a lot of work to help others’ vision.
Huotari said the Club has been doing screenings for students at all the schools in Richland County (Sidney High School was scheduled for September 30, but was postponed), and in total, 648 students have been screened, with 97 referrals.
The Sidney Lions Club does the screening along with the Richland County Health Department, which does the hearing screenings. The Health Department also decides which grades should be screened for vision, which are kindergarten, first, third, sixth and ninth grades, along with any new students and teacher referrals.
Sidney Lions Club also provides eye care assistance, up to $300, for anyone who needs help to afford an eye exam or the purchase of glasses.
For any students who were referred, they will receive a letter from the health department encouraging them to seek more help, Huotari said, and with the letter will be an application from the Lions Club, for the eye care assistance, for anyone who has a financial need.
She added that the screenings with the students went very smoothly because the machines the Lions used took only seconds to look into the students’ eyes.
Huotari said that she has a son who was diagnosed with amblyopia, which causes poor vision in the affected eye over time according to the National Eye Institute. She did not know he had it, and he found out by being referred after a screening, she said.
Due to the personal connection, Huotari said it feels good to be able to help others get screening or any supplies they may need.
“I’m just passionate about finding things sooner rather than later, so it’s just very, very rewarding for me,” she said.
As October rolls along, there are other things Sidney Lions Club is doing to help.
There is an ongoing effort to collect used eyeglasses, which are cleaned, sorted and then distributed to those in need, often to third-world countries. This is something that has also been ongoing, throughout the year, and there are dropbox locations for used eyeglasses.
The Sidney Lions Club also partners with the Williston Lions Club, and they work together to place low-vision readers in people’s homes, at no cost to those people. The readers enlarge whatever is under it on a screen for someone to see better.
Huotari said people with macular degeneration find the readers especially helpful. She added that the Sidney Lions Club has three of these machines available to put in people’s homes.
Another resource for anyone who has financial needs, but needs help with their vision that is more costly, is the Montana Sight and Hearing Foundation. There is an application to fill out for them too, but they will pay for bigger needs, such as cataract surgery, Huotari said. She added that they also can help someone get hearing aids.
“I’m pretty proud of what Lions Club provides in the form of services for all sorts of vision and hearing,” Huotari said.
She added that the Sidney Lions Club started March 1, 1971, so the club is coming up on its 50th year of service.