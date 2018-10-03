The Sunrise City become a little less bright this week. Arch Ellwein, the voice of the Sidney Eagles and District 2-C sports, passed away late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning. He was 62 years old.
Ellwein announced sporting events, especially basketball, baseball and football, in Sidney for more than 40 years. He first announced for KGCX and then Power 95.
Kent “The Maverick” Simonis, of Power 95, said that Ellwein started working games in Sidney during 1978.
“He was the ‘voice of the Eagles,’ and he loved every minute of it,” The Maverick said. “When you do games 40-some years and still look forward to the next game, you have something special.”
Susie Quilling, one of the many devoted listeners to Arch’s play-by-play broadcasts, noted, “He was everything to sports fans. Everybody talked about him. He was the best announcer around.”
Quilling said when she went to games, she would have the urge to also listen to the radio broadcast. “You wanted to hear Arch, too.”
She added, “He was an awesome guy. It’s a major loss for Sidney.”
Karen Schoepp agreed that Ellwein had a special talent of keeping listeners interested in a game.
“It could be 40-0, and Arch still kept it entertaining,” Schoepp said. “It became hard to listen to anybody else.”
Deb Prevost, former girls’ basketball coach in Sidney, said, “Arch was an excellent announcer. He really had a passion for all sports, no matter which sport he was at.”
Prevost described Ellwein as a true professional. “When he announced, it really felt like you heard the game the way it was actually being played.”
The Maverick remembers when he and Ellwein were broadcasting a Fairview football playoff game. The two shared tight quarters in the small press box.
“An exciting play happened. Fairview broke loose and so did Arch,” The Maverick said. The result was Ellwein’s elbow hitting The Maverick’s face.
He also remembers that both of them were fighting illnesses during one Class C basketball tournament. “The show always went on. He never missed one.”
The Maverick explained the biggest lesson that he learned from Ellwein was to announce a game with enthusiasm.
“When you listened to him on the radio, it was like he was sitting next to you,” The Maverick said. “His enthusiasm came through to the audience around the world literally because of the internet.”
With the system he perfected, Ellwein always provided accurate information including his own game statistics.
“We will never have another one,” The Maverick said of Ellwein.
But, in Sidney and the MonDak area, Ellwein was more than a friendly and accurate voice on the radio.
“He was very involved,” Gary Schoepp, business leader in Sidney, said. “He did an outstanding job with his theatre projects.”
Ellwein was a committee member for likely all of the Sunrise Festival of the Arts’ 28 years. His Footlights and Greasepaint Youth Theatre Retreat has prompted young performers to try acting for 23 years.
During an interview this past summer, students agreed that Ellwein makes the retreat very special. He also organized dinner theaters in Sidney. He directed plays featuring students and some with Richland Opportunities Inc. clients.
“His passion always showed whether he was announcing a game, acting or directing,” Prevost said.
He is well-known throughout the area for his portrayal of historical figures including Theodore Roosevelt, Sgt. John Ordway, buffalo hunter Vic Smith and Captain Grant Marsh. He performed his one-man show of H.G. Wells. Ellwein performed coast-to-coast in more than 2,400 shows.
Deb Crossland of the Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center said she loved watching Ellwein teach students about Sitting Bull while at the Confluence Center.
“He could make the whole room come alive,” Crossland said.
She also described how Ellwein as Roosevelt would sit down in order to gain the attention of younger children. “They just loved him,” Crossland said.
During the summer, Ellwein would spend about three or four days a week at the Confluence Center. For the cemetery walk on Halloween, Ellwein would teach children how to create makeup from household items. Around Christmastime, he would dress up and read “Twas the Night Before Christmas.”
“It was such as shock,” Crossland said of Ellwein’s sudden death. “He was a big part of our area.”
Jessica Newman at the MonDak Heritage Center, said Ellwein’s love of life was admired.
“You would know when Arch was around. You could hear his voice before you would see him,” Leann Pelvit of the MonDak Heritage Center said. “That’s not a bad thing.”
Ellwein was a former board member at the MonDak Heritage Center and was always interested in events at the museum.
“He was a pillar of our community. He was involved in so much,” Newman said.
Pelvit remembers one year when the Heritage Center featured a holiday train exhibit on the lower floor, Ellwein served as the engineer and provided tours.
“He had a great history of our community and area,” Pelvit said. “He ranked up there with Mary Mercer of remembering what happened. He was so history-oriented.”
Sidney Mayor Rick Norby says the news is a shock to the community.
“It’s a big loss,” Norby said. “We definitely lost a good man. He was always willing to give his time to children. The city will definitely miss him.”