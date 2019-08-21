There has been significant volatility in the agricultural markets over the last two weeks. Grains were hit with a bearish crop report that showed corn acres and production much higher than trade estimates. Wheat was pressured by corn along with declining world prices. Soybeans managed to avoid major pressure due to a bullish slant in the crop report showing acres were less than expected. Recent rains across the Midwest have given the corn and soybean crops a much-needed moisture boost.
The cattle complex also had sharp price moves. A devastating fire in a major beef packing plant in Kansas completely shut down the plant, removing about 6 percent of the nation’s cattle slaughter capacity. The sudden slowdown in slaughter is expected to back up cattle in the feedlots until they divert to other plants which will increase costs. Thus, live cattle futures were sharply lower on the expectation of slowing slaughter and
heavier weights as cattle waited to be moved. The boxed beef, however, soared on the expectation of a sudden drop in beef production. Feeders followed live cattle lower initially but were able to recover most of their losses as the trade expects demand for feeders will be strong this fall as feedlot pens are cleared and corn production looks adequate.
The stock market fell on investor fears that the inverted yield curve increases the probability of a U.S. recession. Energies managed to work higher in choppy price action as tensions remain high about a supply disruption due to tensions in the Middle East. The U.S. dollar pushed higher as global geo-political tensions create an uncertain investing environment, encouraging investors around the globe to the security of U.S. treasuries, but the they have to buy the dollar before they can buy U.S. products.