A new, fun volunteering opportunity is being offered in Richland County.
Communities in Action Corps member Lanae King, who is serving at the Sidney-Richland County Library, is asking for volunteers to read to youngsters through a new program.
Kali Godfrey, AmeriCorps program coordinator through the Richland County Health Department, notes that the idea came from library director Kelly Reisig, who was an AmeriCorps VISTA and is familiar with such reading programs.
“This closely reflects what she did,” Godfrey said. “We want to instill a love for reading to the children.”
Godfrey explains, “Book Buddies is a library program in which a volunteer would read to children at the library. There’s a separate library literacy outreach program that trains volunteers and assigns them to preschools and daycares to read and do activities with the kids.”
King created both programs, but they each have a different structure.
In the Book Buddies program, students are invited to come read with a library volunteer in order to encourage a love of reading and to develop reading skills. The program is for preK through eighth grade.
The program takes place each Thursday between 3:30-5 p.m. at the library.
For the library literacy outreach program, the library seeks volunteer to share their love of books in local daycares and schools.
Training and curriculum will be provided. Volunteers will read to children along with leading literacy games and activities.
“The daycare providers are excited about it,” Godfrey said. “She is doing the program for all over Richland County, not just in Sidney.”
Individuals interested in the programs, should email King at lking@richland.org or call 406-433-2207.
Volunteers need to go through a short training. They must commit to reading with a child at least one hour a month.
Godfrey said the first training is scheduled for this week.