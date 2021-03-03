The weather has been almost springlike this past week in Eastern Montana. Temperatures hit the mid-60s causing children to rush to the parks to play, bicyclists and motorcyclists were cruising the streets and coats and stocking caps were being left at home.
For those wondering how long this trend will continue, the answer is, well, not long.
Expect highs to plummet starting Tuesday with highs in the low 40s and nighttime temperatures dipping back into the teens. There’s even a good chance of snow.
Daytime highs will continue to hover in the 30s for the rest of the week and Thursday’s low could dip to 10 degrees.
The average high for March is 46 and the average low is 22 degrees, somewhere between this past week’s spike and this week’s dip.
Grant Hicks, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Glasgow, said that conditions are dryer than normal and that February precipitation was lower than normal. “With the snow cover pretty much gone already there is a greater potential for fire,” said Hicks.
Hicks also said March was expected to be a little warmer and dryer than normal as well.