February 21
Brandon Allen Fuhrmann, 44, of SIDNEY, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department and charged with driving under the influence of drugs (third offense).
Chase David Olsen, 29, was arrested by the Montana Highway Patrol and charged with aggravated driving under the influence (second offense).
February 23
Douglas Waters, 59, of Sidney, wass arrested by the Sidney Police Department and charged with Tampering Of Communication Device To Obstruct/Prevent/Interfere-Criminal Offense Report; Partner Or Family Member Assault, Causing Bodily Injury To Partner Or Family Member and assault with a deadly weapon.
February 25
Brandi Marie Brown, 28, of Sidney, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on a failure to appear warrant in Richland County.
Glenn Desmond Granbois, 33, of Sidney, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on a failure to appear warrant in Richland County.
February 27
Joseph Michael Thompson, 20, of Sidney, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department and charged with obstructing a peace officer/public servant and disorderly conduct.
Thomas Charles Taylor, 42, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department and charged with partner or family member assault; causing bodily injury to partner or family member; and strangulation of partner or family member. He was also being held on a bench warrant issued by Custer, Montana.
Mary Joan Ryan Sigmond, 62, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department and charged with aggravated driving under the influence (first offense).
Brook Julia, Sheehan, 21, was arrested by the Fairview Police Department on an arrest warrant issued by Cascade, Montana.