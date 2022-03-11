The Richland County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests for the week of Feb. 27-March 5:
A 19-year-old female was arrested on Feb. 27 by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense).
A 46-year-old male was arrested on March 1 by the Fairview Police Department on an arrest warrant issued by Richland County.
A 31-year-old male was arrested on March 2 by the Sidney Police Department and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (fourth or subsequent offense); person may not knowingly possess marijuana in the passenger area of a motor vehicle; driving a motor vehicle while privileges are suspended/revoked; criminal possession of drug paraphernalia; felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs; and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
A 36-year-old male was arrested on March 2 by the Sidney Police Department and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (second offense); unlawful possession of an alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle on the highway; and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in property damage exceeding $1,000 without permission from law enforcement
A 44-year-old male was arrested on March 3 by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office on four bench warrants issued by Richland County and for probable cause.
A 31-year-old male was arrested on March 4 by the Sidney Police Department and charged with operating a motor vehicle with a foreign license while privileges suspended/revoked by Montana; obstructing a law enforcement officer; and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense).
A 22-year-old male was arrested on March 5 by the Sidney Police Department and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense); and reckless driving (first offense).
A 40-year-old male was arrested on March 5 by the Montana Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (third offense).