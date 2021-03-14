February 28
Nathan Andrew Wick, 21, of Sidney, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department and charged with aggravated driving under the influence (first offense).
Dawn Lee Smith, 47, of Sidney, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department and charged with criminal possession of drug paraphernalia; driving a motor vehicle while permission to do so is suspended/revoked; and felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs.
March 1
Brittney Kay Hagerman, 25, of Sidney, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on an extra-jurisdictional warrant.
March 2
Jerome Smith Jr, 42, of Sidney, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department and charged with two counts of disorderly conduct.
Douglas James Reed, 60, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department and charged with assault- purposely or knowingly touching/making physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature; seat belt violation; displaying a license plate assigned to another vehicle; criminal endangerment; and disorderly conduct.
March 3
Nathan Langwald, 50, of Fairview, North Dakota, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department and charged with failure to carry proof of or exhibit insurance in vehicle (first offense); driving a motor vehicle while permission to do so is suspended/revoked; and aggravated driving under the influence (second offense).
Paul Lee Hagler, 51, was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office on a bench warrant issued by Richland County.
March 4
Johnathon Carl Lee James, 31, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on two bench warrants issued by Richland County.
March 5
Max Morgan DeMary, 53, of Sidney, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department and charged with aggravated driving under the influence (fourth offense).
Scott Robert Sheehan, 48, of Sidney, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on a district court bench warrant.
March 6
Haley Marie Mindt, 31, of Sidney, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department and charged with driving under the influence-alcohol (first offense).