March 14
Nicholas Wayne Challeen, 24, of Butte, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department and charged with aggravated driving under the influence (second offense); failure to carry proof of insurance; and violation of restrictions imposed on a probationary license.
Braden Scott Rolandson, 26, of Glendive, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol (first offense)
Bo Jeffrey Skelton, 38, of Fairview, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department and charged with aggravated driving under the influence (fourth offense); and failure to yield right of way.
March 15
Pamela Amelia Voll, 60, was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated driving under the influence (fourth offense); and failure to yield right of way.
March 16
Barrett Joseph Bian, 24, of West Bend, Wisconsin, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department and charged with unlawful possession of an alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle on highway; speed in excess of restricted limits (1-10 mph over limit); driving a motor vehicle while privilege is suspended/revoked; careless driving; and aggravated driving under the influence (second offense).
Edward Joseph Stith, 25, of Sidney, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on a failure to appear warrant.
Ashley Tanner, 33, of Sidney, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department and charged with partner/family member assault; and assault with a weapon.
March 17
Chance Tele Hampton, 32, of Fairview, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on an extra jurisdictional warrant.
Scott Robert Sheehan, 49, was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant issued by Richland County.
March 19
Peter Edward Jasin, 38, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department and charged with driving under the influence (first offense).
Chad Allen Baumann, 39, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department and charged with driving under the influence (first offense).
March 20
Brandae Lee Rossol, 49, was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office on a bench warrant issued by Richland County.
Tiffani Joy Lethbridge, 27, was arrested by the Montana Highway Patrol and charged with driving a motor vehicle while privilege to do so is suspended/revoked; and held on a failure to appear warrant.