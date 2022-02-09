The following arrests were reported by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for the past week:
A 40-year-old male was arrested on Jan. 31, 2022 by the Sidney Police Department and charged with sse or possession of property subject to criminal forfeiture; criminal possession of dangerous drugs; criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute; operating a vehicle which has not been properly registered; displaying license plates assigned to another vehicle; operating without liability insurance in effect (third or subsequent offense); driving without a valid drivers license; person may not knowingly possess marijuana in the passenger area of a motor vehicle; criminal possession of drug paraphernalia; and on a probation warrant.
A 38-year-old male was arrested on Feb. 2, 2022 by the Sidney Police Department and charged with unlawful possession of open alcoholic beverage container In a motor vehicle on highway; parking In prohibited spaces; and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense).
A 55-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on Feb. 2, 2022 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (fourth or subsequent offense); criminal possession of dangerous drugs; criminal possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal possession of dangerous drugs - (two counts); probable cause; and an additional hold for Sidney Probation and Parole Department.
A 39-year-old female was arrested by the Sidney Police Department and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense); criminal possession of drug paraphernalia; and criminal possession of dangerous drugs.
A 33-year-old female was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on Feb. 3, 2022 and charged with partner or family member assault; and causing bodily injury to partner or family member.
A 46-year-old male was arrested by the Fairview Police Department on Feb. 3, 2022 and charged with violation of a protective order (first offense); probable cause; and a bench warrant issued by Richland County.
A 58-year-old male was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff's Office on Feb. 4, 2022 and charged with speeding on a non-interstate-exceeding night limit of 65 MPH; ROW violation-fail to yield to authorized emergency vehicle/police vehicle; driving under influence of alcohol (fourth/subsequent offense).