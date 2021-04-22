April 11Latrisha May Mavity, 33, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department and charged with aggravated driving under the influence (first offense).
April 15
Rachelle Marie Burgess, 25, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department and charged with displaying a license plate assigned to another vehicle; failure to carry/exhibit proof of insurance (third/subsequent offense); driving under the influence of narcotics (first offense); driving while privileges are suspended/revoked.
Jeremy Dewayne Barke, 31, was arrested on two arrest warrants issued by Cascade.
Donald Lee Sumpter Jr, 38, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on an arrest warrant issued by McKenzie, North Dakota.
April 16Glenn Desmond Granbois, 33, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department and charged with aggravated driving under the influence (second offense); and driving while privileges are suspended/revoked.
Natalee Rose Garass, 18, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department and charged with theft/stolen property; seat belt violation; reckless driving (first offense); fleeing from/eluding law enforcement officers; driving while privileges are suspended/revoked; and criminal endangerment.
Shawn William Willems, 37, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department and charged with partner/family member assault; causing bodily injury to partner/family member; and probable cause.