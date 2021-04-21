March 29
Rafael George Perez III, 24, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on a bench warrant issued by Richland County.
Rachelle Marie Burgess, 25, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on two bench warrants issued by Richland County and one by Stillwater.
Tristan Isak Kohntopp, 22, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol (first offense), unlawful possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle on a highway and operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance (third or subsequent offense).
March 30
Rodney Lyle Hilliard, 50, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department and charged with driving under the influence of drugs (first offense), criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs.
March 31
Shawn William Willems, 37, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol (first offense).
April 2
Amanda Jean Dingfelder, 31, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol (first offense).
Johnathon Carl Lee James, 31, was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office on two warrants issued by Richland County.
April 4
Sylvia Reine Basnaw, 38, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol (first offense).
April 6
Philip Steven Christophel, 26, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department and charged with obstructing a police officer, criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute, felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, escape from detention, resisting arrest and a pickup and hold warrant from Yellowstone.
April 9
Charles Preston Dreyer, 32, was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office on a failure to appear bench warrant issued by Richland County.
Derrick Lee Walla, 38, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on a petition for revocation warrant issued by Richland County.
April 10
Anthony Thomas Dishon, 40, was arrested by the Fairview Police Department on two bench warrants issued by Richland County.