The following arrests were reported by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for the week of March 6-13, 2022:
A 21-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on March 6 and charged with unlawful possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle on the highway; operating a vehicle which has not been properly registered; and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense).
A 39-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on March 6 and charged with disorderly conduct; and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
A 40-year-old male was arrested by the Fairview Police Department on March 7 and charged with partner/family member assault-causing bodily injury; and on a petition for revocation warrant.
A 33-year-old female was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office on March 8 and charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs; driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (fourth or subsequent offense); operating a vehicle without liability insurance (second offense); criminal possession of drug paraphernalia; violation of restrictions imposed on probationary driver’s license; and unlawful possession of an alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle on the highway.
A 22-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on March 12 and charged with criminal trespass; and probable cause.