A 22-year-old male was arrested on March 20 by the Sidney Police Department and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (third offense); owner permitting operation of a vehicle without liability insurance (first offense); and driving a motor vehicle while privilege to do so is suspended/revoked.
A 33-year-old male was arrested on March 20 by the Montana Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense).
A 28-year-old female was arrested on March 22 by the Sidney Police Department on a bench warrant issued by Richland County.
A 26-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on a bench warrant issued by Yellowstone County.
A 22-year-old male was arrested on March 23 by the Sidney Police Department and charged with tampering with a communication device to obstruct/prevent/interfere with a criminal offense report; partner/family member assault- causing bodily injury to partner/family member.
A 22-year-old male was arrested on March 23 by the Sidney Police Department and charged with criminal mischief in excess of $1,500.
A 37-year-old male was arrested on March 25 by the Sidney Police Department on two bench warrants issued by Richland County.
A 35-year-old female was arrested on March 25 by the Sidney Police Department and charged with partner or family member assault- causing bodily injury to a partner/family member.
A 41-year-old female was arrested on March 25 by the Sidney Police Department and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (second offense).
A 47-year-old male was arrested on March 26 by the Sidney Police Department and charged with driving a motor vehicle while privilege do do so is suspended/revoked; driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (fourth/subsequent offense).