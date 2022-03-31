RC ARRESTS

A 22-year-old male was arrested on March 20 by the Sidney Police Department and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (third offense); owner permitting operation of a vehicle without liability insurance (first offense); and driving a motor vehicle while privilege to do so is suspended/revoked.

A 33-year-old male was arrested on March 20 by the Montana Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense).

A 28-year-old female was arrested on March 22 by the Sidney Police Department on a bench warrant issued by Richland County.

A 26-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on a bench warrant issued by Yellowstone County.

A 22-year-old male was arrested on March 23 by the Sidney Police Department and charged with tampering with a communication device to obstruct/prevent/interfere with a criminal offense report; partner/family member assault- causing bodily injury to partner/family member.

A 22-year-old male was arrested on March 23 by the Sidney Police Department and charged with criminal mischief in excess of $1,500.

A 37-year-old male was arrested on March 25 by the Sidney Police Department on two bench warrants issued by Richland County.

A 35-year-old female was arrested on March 25 by the Sidney Police Department and charged with partner or family member assault- causing bodily injury to a partner/family member.

A 41-year-old female was arrested on March 25 by the Sidney Police Department and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (second offense).

A 47-year-old male was arrested on March 26 by the Sidney Police Department and charged with driving a motor vehicle while privilege do do so is suspended/revoked; driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (fourth/subsequent offense).



