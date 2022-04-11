According to information provided by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, the following arrests took place between April 3-9, 2022:
A 32-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on April 3 and charged with driving a motor vehicle while privileges to do so are suspended/revoked.
A 38-year-old female was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on April 4 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense).
A 34-year-old male was arrested by the Department of Corrections on April 4 for sentencing.
A 25-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on April 4 on warrants and summons issued by Richland County.
A 34-year-old female was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on April 4 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense); criminal possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a vehicle without liability insurance (first offense); driving a motor vehicle while privileges to do so are suspended/revoked; and criminal possession of dangerous drugs.
A 31-year-old female was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on April 5 and charged with criminal possession of drug paraphernalia; and criminal possession of dangerous drugs.
A 52-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on April 5 and charged with criminal possession of drug paraphernalia; and criminal possession of dangerous drugs.
A 34-year-old female was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on April 6 on a bench warrant issued by Richland County.
A 39-year-old female was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on April 7 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense); and reckless driving (first offense).
A 41-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on April 8 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (third offense); and driving a motor vehicle while privileges to do so are suspended/revoked.
A 22-year-old male was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office on April 9 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense).
A 49-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on April 9 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense).