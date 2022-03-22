The following arrests were reported by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for the week of March 12-20:
A 29-year-old female was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on March 12 and charged with assault — purposely or knowingly causing bodily injury to another.
A 31-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on March 13 and charged with driving a motor vehicle while privileges are suspended/revoked; operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance (third or subsequent offense); obstructing a law enforcement officer; and failure to display driver’s license when demanded.
A 74-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on March 13 and charged with partner/family member assault — causing bodily injury to partner/family member.
A 25-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on March 18 and charged with partner/family member violence — causing bodily injury to partner/family member.
A 38-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on March 19 and charged with obstructing a law enforcement officer; disorderly conduct; and probable cause.
A 34-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on March 19 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (third offense).
A 23-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on March 19 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense).
A 31-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on March 19 and charged with disorderly conduct.
A 42-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on March 19 and charged with disorderly conduct.
A 28-year-old female was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office on March 19 and charged with criminal endangerment; driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense); Right Of Way violation — failure to yield to authorized emergency vehicle/police vehicle.