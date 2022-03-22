RC ARRESTS

The following arrests were reported by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for the week of March 12-20:

A 29-year-old female was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on March 12 and charged with assault — purposely or knowingly causing bodily injury to another.

A 31-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on March 13 and charged with driving a motor vehicle while privileges are suspended/revoked; operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance (third or subsequent offense); obstructing a law enforcement officer; and failure to display driver’s license when demanded.

A 74-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on March 13 and charged with partner/family member assault — causing bodily injury to partner/family member.

A 25-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on March 18 and charged with partner/family member violence — causing bodily injury to partner/family member.

A 38-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on March 19 and charged with obstructing a law enforcement officer; disorderly conduct; and probable cause.

A 34-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on March 19 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (third offense).

A 23-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on March 19 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense).

A 31-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on March 19 and charged with disorderly conduct.

A 42-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on March 19 and charged with disorderly conduct.

A 28-year-old female was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office on March 19 and charged with criminal endangerment; driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense); Right Of Way violation — failure to yield to authorized emergency vehicle/police vehicle.



