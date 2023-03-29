The first time you see the name of Allison Nelson's business you might think it was misspelled. You would be wrong. Wellth Management, LLC has nothing to do with financial wealth and everything to do with your personal “wellth” or well-being.
Alli, who is a massage therapist, takes her clients' physical “wellth” as seriously as a financial advisor would a person's money. Maybe more-so. Anyone who spends 15 minutes with her talking about the benefits of massage therapy and the many aspects of the craft will be convinced it is much more than a back rub or a luxury.
“I view massage therapy as healthcare and mental health more-so than like an extravagant luxury,” said Alli. “In my opinion, Americans are overstimulated. Their nervous systems are working double-overtime.”
According to Alli, relaxation is much more than sitting on the sofa with a drink in your hand. “That's not the same as going through and turning off your sympathetic nervous system to activate your parasympathetic nervous system.”
The parasympathetic nervous system calms a person down and promotes digestion and rest.
“I take a neurological approach to massage,” said Alli. “My first goal is to convince you and your brain that I am a friend.” She accomplishes this by beginning with a scalp massage and neck stretches because that is the quickest way for her to get a message to the central nervous system.
Once she completes that task she then focuses on the person's most pressing concerns about their well-being.
While there is no doubt massage therapy has physical benefits, there is a social benefit as well, said Alli. “Not only am I working muscles and skeletal connections, but also just the idea of having someone who is being nice and taking care of you. I'm there to help you feel better.”
Alli takes her job and occupation very seriously and is quick to differentiate what she offers compared to what a “massage parlor” may offer. That's one of the primary reasons she prefers the term massage therapist rather than masseuse, which can have negative connotations.
“I don't take myself very seriously but I take my client's comfort, safety and security very seriously,” said Alli. “I try to make people laugh. Laughter is one of the ways the body releases tension. If I can get them to laugh in some way, that is one way I can get them to release tension before I ever lay a finger on them.”
She said another way to release tension is to cry. “It's not unusual to leak from your face when you're on the table,” said Alli. “A lot of what a massage therapist does is to move fluids throughout your body and those fluids can come out your face.”
Alli said this involves the somatic nervous system. “Somatic has to do with feelings on the inside. Laughter and other nervous releases are a way for the body to process and either get rid of or ingrain certain feelings or stimulus.”
She said it's very interesting to see the changes in a client from when they get on the table to when they get off the table. “In the industry we call it massage drunk.”
While the frequency varies depending on the client's needs, Alli said it was a good idea to schedule a massage on a regular basis, whether it be weekly, monthly, quarterly or another time frame.
Alli offers a multitude of options for massage therapy ranging from 30-minute sessions up to two hours. Each session is designed to address specific issues to meet the client's healthcare goals and needs.
Wellth Management LLC is located at 117 S. Central Ave. (below Meadowlark Brewing Co.) in Sidney. Her sessions are by appointment only, which allows her to work around her clients' schedules as well as her responsibilities to her family and the community.
Along with her career as a massage therapist, Alli has been a chamber volunteer for over 10 years and is also a Girl Scout mom (so you know where you can get a hook-up for cookies as well).
Those wanting to know more about massage therapy or to schedule a massage can reach her at 406-580-6031 or look her up on Facebook at iwanttobewellthy.