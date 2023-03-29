Allison Nelson of Wellth Management, LLC cares about your well-being

Alli Nelson of Wellth Management, LLC in front of her business in Sidney.

 Greg Hitchcock

The first time you see the name of Allison Nelson's business you might think it was misspelled. You would be wrong. Wellth Management, LLC has nothing to do with financial wealth and everything to do with your personal “wellth” or well-being.

Alli, who is a massage therapist, takes her clients' physical “wellth” as seriously as a financial advisor would a person's money. Maybe more-so. Anyone who spends 15 minutes with her talking about the benefits of massage therapy and the many aspects of the craft will be convinced it is much more than a back rub or a luxury.



