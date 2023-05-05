Westside Elementary Career Exploration Day

Marcos Aguilar of Wildcat Trucking talks to students at Westside Elementary School's Career Exploration Day on Thursday.

 Greg Hitchcock

At West Side Elementary School, students from kindergarten to second grade took a break from the classroom to go outside and explore careers from a variety of local businesses and organizations on Thursday afternoon.

Many tooted horns from tractors and climbed aboard emergency vehicles and other trucks. West Side Elementary student Jackson Cannaday said he really enjoyed climbing aboard the police vehicles and pretending he was on the job.



