At West Side Elementary School, students from kindergarten to second grade took a break from the classroom to go outside and explore careers from a variety of local businesses and organizations on Thursday afternoon.
Many tooted horns from tractors and climbed aboard emergency vehicles and other trucks. West Side Elementary student Jackson Cannaday said he really enjoyed climbing aboard the police vehicles and pretending he was on the job.
West Side School Counselor Onalee Flynn said this was the school’s second year holding Career Exploration Day.
“This gives them an opportunity to learn what is out there,” she said. “This is a fun time to be outside, to run around, to try out various vehicles including tractors instead of learning in a classroom setting.”
Jaden Hoesel of C&B Operations in Culbertson talked to students about his job as a John Deere dealer.
“I talk about what it takes to do my job. What I do is not often seen sometimes,” Hoesel said.
“This gives us an opportunity to show others what we do. Our job is always evolving. It sometimes throws us curveballs,” he said.
Guardian Flight, an air medical company based in Sidney, was also present giving heart rate monitor demonstrations and talking about medical transportation between hospitals.
“The kids are curious and it helps build their knowledge. They learn what to say when they are troubled,” Flight Nurse Cassie Tooker said.
“It also raises their awareness,” Sophie Risoldi, Flight Paramedic for Guardian Flight, said.
“If they know what to expect, they are not as scared,” she said.
Risoldi said this sparks their curiosity and makes them more knowledgeable and more calm about the unexpected.
“I like it because you learn a lot of stuff and how people do their jobs,” first grade student Kate Lee said.
Other companies present included:
LYREC Lower Yellowstone Rural Electric Cooperative
Tri-County Implement
Montana Auction Company
XTO Energy
Satra Construction
Richland County Public Works
Sidney Volunteer Fire Department
SPS Busses
Race Cars
Sidney Police Department
Richland County
Butler
Richland County Sheriff’s Office
Montana Department of Corrections, Sidney Probation and Parole