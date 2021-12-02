A fast-moving wildfire swept through the Central Montana town of Denton on Wednesday burning 25 homes, grain elevators and also closed one road after a bridge burned, according to reports by the Fergus County Sheriff’s office.
The West Wind Fire was reported at 11:14 p.m. on Tuesday Nov. 30, 2021 near Highway 80. With winds of 24-40 mph out of the west and gusting up to 60 mph hour the fire quickly spread east from Judith Basin County into Fergus County. On Wednesday, Dec. 1, it burned into Denton and destroyed everything in its path. The Fergus County Sheriff’s Facebook page has a list of the affected homes.
The wind was too strong on Wednesday for aircraft to assist firefighters.
The town of approximately 300 residents was evacuated and there were no reports of serious injuries or fatalities as a result of the fire. The sheriff lifted the evacuation order Thursday afternoon. Highway 81 west of Denton remains closed due to a bridge that burned.
The fire was approximately 18-miles long and was no longer spreading on Thursday after burning 10,644 acres.
Local firefighters were aided by the state as the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) mobilized the County Assist Team (CAT) to take command of the West Wind Fire in Denton.
According to a report by the DNRC, a number of mutual aid resources responded to the fire, including Fergus County Sheriff's Office, Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, and multiple local firefighting resources. A critical resource need was ordered for a Type 3 Incident Management Team and the DNRC CAT was in briefed at 10 a.m. on Thursday and took control of the fire at 1 p.m.
Firefighters continue to prioritize suppressing the fire as quickly as possible while protecting values at risk such as infrastructure, private property, and natural resources.
The evacuation order that was in place was lifted at noon on Thursday.
The weather outlook continues to be unseasonably warm with high wind forecasted. Fire managers are asking Montanans to be extra vigilant about being wildfire aware. Human caused fires add additional strain to an already fatigued firefighting workforce.