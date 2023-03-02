News of the imminent closure of Sidney Sugars did not take long to spread and those in the industry expressed their feelings about the loss of this century-old facility. With a facility in Billings, Western Sugar Cooperative representatives talked about what they could and could not do for those affected in the Sidney area.

In an interview with KULR8 in Billings, Brett Nedens, Hardin sugar beet farmer and vice chairman of the board of directors for Western Sugars in Montana talked about the impact.



