News of the imminent closure of Sidney Sugars did not take long to spread and those in the industry expressed their feelings about the loss of this century-old facility. With a facility in Billings, Western Sugar Cooperative representatives talked about what they could and could not do for those affected in the Sidney area.
In an interview with KULR8 in Billings, Brett Nedens, Hardin sugar beet farmer and vice chairman of the board of directors for Western Sugars in Montana talked about the impact.
"We are definitely saddened by the situation in Sidney," he said. "I don't know that there will be a ton of local impact here in Billings but we sure know what it means to those families and those farms that have raised sugar beets for almost 100 years.”
Nedens said it was just about 52 years ago to the day when they closed the factory in Hardin. "There are still a lot of local people and still even some local growers, or recently retired growers, that remember the day that they closed the factory in Hardin. We feel their pain. I do have confidence in the growers. I know the growers will be able to pivot and do what they need to do."
On the plus side, Nedens said there may be jobs for some of the displaced workers in Sidney. “"Western Sugar is continually looking for qualified, capable employees and I know we are reaching out to some of the employees who may be losing their job in Sidney. We look forward to helping those guys find a place to work," said Nedens.
While the prospect of a job is welcome news to those who choose to relocate to the Billings area, it also means the loss of those dollars being spent locally, further damaging the local economy.
Due to the high cost of transporting the crops, Neders said there will be no help for local sugar beet farmers. “We feel for the growers of Sidney. Sugar beets are freight intensive and it's just cost-prohibitive to bring sugar beets from that area all the way to Billings. It's just too far away to make economic sense.”
Western Sugar Cooperative processes about 23,000 to 24,000 acres of sugar beets in Montana.
The company is hosting an in-person hiring event at the Wingate by Wyndham on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. More information can be found at westernsugar.com/careers.