If April showers bring May flowers, then what does an expansive springtime drought mean for wildfire season? According to AccuWeather expert meteorologists, an ominous outlook.
The significant lack of precipitation in recent months has set the stage for a dangerous season ahead, with more than 75% of the western United States experiencing drought conditions, 21% of which is under exceptional drought, which is the most extreme level, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
￼After a record-smashing wildfire season in 2020, many across the western U.S. are still putting the pieces of their lives back together as the 2021 season is getting underway.
The dangerously dry conditions will play a crucial role in wildfire activity potentially consuming millions of acres this season, which unofficially runs from May to October each year.
However, when those fires arrive and at what ferocity they burn will depend on a few crucial factors. AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Samuhel, with his decades of forecasting experience, has the crucial preview of the dangers that lie ahead.
A drought-fueled season could be devastatingAccording to Samuhel, this year’s season is forecast to burn 9.5 million acres of land across the western U.S., which would be 130% of the five-year average and 140% of the 10-year average.
As last year’s catastrophic season has already proved, Mother Nature couldn’t care less about a global pandemic and wildfires are forecast to once again burn an above-average area of land.
In 2020, the record-breaking wildfire season devoured upwards of 4.3 million acres in California alone, more than double the state’s previous record. For context, three of California’s four most destructive wildfire seasons on record have occurred in the past five years.
Elsewhere, Colorado witnessed four of its largest fires in state history also burn during the 2020 wildfire season, totaling more than 625,000 acres, while Oregon topped the 1-million acreage mark due to six different wildfires that burned more than 100,000 acres each.
The dry conditions of the West also fueled cataclysmic wildfire seasons in Washington, Wyoming, Utah, New Mexico and Arizona, where state records fell throughout the region.
As nice as it would be for places in the western U.S. to have a reprieve this year, Samuhel said the forecast doesn’t look cooperative for most places.
“Unfortunately, in a nutshell, it looks like it’s going to be another busy season,” he said. “We’re seeing a lot of drought. Almost half of the country is experiencing drought and the bulk of that is to the west,” he added, noting that AccuWeather forecasters “are expecting an above-average fire season.”
Samuhel said this season will not only be an active one for wildfires, but a potentially long-lasting one as well. A big reason for that is due to the extremely dry spring season that many Western states have endured, which can spell trouble, particularly in the beginning of the season.
In typical years, fire season usually reaches peak activity from south to north, and ramps up across the Pacific Northwest and interior Northwest in the second half of the summer.
“Places like Washington state, Idaho, Montana — you usually don’t see a whole lot of fire activity until late July and early August,” he said, but added that the rapidly evolving nature of the season should keep residents on alert.
The trigger of last season’s most destructive disasters wasn’t directly man-made, like seasons prior had been, but rather from lightning strikes. Four of the six largest California wildfires of 2020 were ignited by lightning strikes, a threat that once again looms over the 2021 season.
Early-season activityAs previously mentioned, the unofficial season for wildfire activity stretches from May to October, but the unofficial nature of that range has been proven already in 2021. As of May 1, 2020, some 220,823 acres of wildfire destruction had occurred, and 2020 wound up being the most destructive wildfire season in U.S. history.
In 2021, that number has more than doubled. From Jan. 1 to April 29, the pre-season fire activity has already consumed more than 461,000 acres, according to the Insurance Information Institute.
One of the most notable blazes burning thus far, New Mexico’s Three Rivers Fire, started in the Desert Southwest just as Samuhel had forecast. ￼The fire was burning in Lincoln National Forest and spread into Mescalero Apache Tribal Land, driven by unfavorably gusty winds and low humidity.
The early-season’s most expansive wildfires have burned in North Dakota, according to the National Interagency Fire Center, where a pair of blazes have combined to consume over 13,000 acres. In South Dakota, another blaze, the Horse Pasture Fire, burned another 5,000 acres in April.
More notable than the acreage was the blaze’s proximity to Mount Rushmore, however. In late March, flames from the Schroeder Fire crept close enough to the historic landmark and nearby towns to force the evacuations of about 500 people. The inferno destroyed multiple buildings and shut down visitation access to the mountainous structure.
Fueled by high winds and dry conditions, the Schroeder Fire and other fires burning in the Black Hills area closed the site for multiple days until firefighters could corral the perimeter.