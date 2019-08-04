“Crop tops.”
- Jamie Alvarez
“Abortion.”
-Ray Waddoups
“Tik Tok app.”
- Blake Benson
“Trump and the border issues.”
- Carol Erickson
“Texting and driving because it’s stupid.”
- Staci Olson
