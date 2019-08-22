“It’s a weird location. It should have been on 5th Street SW.”
Chad Sichelstiel
“Love it. Especially in the morning with school buses and children getting across Lincoln.”
Kelly Johnson
“It’s not a big deal, but some outreach would be nice.”
Ben Selensky
“We are very pleased. By having traffic stop, we hope people can cross safely.”
Fay Dennis
“In this case it’s obviously needed for the safety of school children and the speed of traffic. I’m very pleased with it.”
Moky Dennis
“It’s a positive thing, but no one is used to it yet so right now it seems more chaotic.”
Lacey Dynneson