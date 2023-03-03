Election-day voter registration back on as Montana Supreme Court reverses preliminary ruling (copy)

After two months of work, the election security select committee produced a trio of proposals that won bipartisan support in the Senate this week, with more on the way.

 Metro

Among the torrent of bills facing a make-or-break Friday deadline in the 2023 Legislature is a trio of proposals tied directly to the work of a special six-lawmaker panel tasked with exploring ways to improve and enhance Montana’s election system.

The Legislature’s Joint Select Committee on Election Security has spent much of the past two months sifting through the intricacies of how state and local officials prepare for, conduct and audit Montana elections. Committee members have received extensive presentations from the secretary of state’s office, from county election administrators and from executives with ES&S, the company that manufactures Montana’s vote tabulating machines. They’ve also fielded public comment from a dedicated band of citizens regarding allegations of impropriety and purported vulnerabilities in the voting process.



Tags

Load comments