Mrs. Holler because we do projects in Excel, coding and Powtoons.

- Andrew Morse

Mrs. Nevins because she makes the learning experience more fun and she has a positive attitude.

- Candace Everett

Mrs. Noble because she’s nice and we do fun projects in class and she’s not too strict.

- Aren Larson

Mrs. Palm because we do a lot of creative assignments and it’s fun and she’s not too strict.

- Sienna Koehler

Mrs. Noble because we get to do fun projects, she’s not too strict and she listens to us when we have questions. And she’s really nice.

- Savanna Juarez

