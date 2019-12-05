"I have been in this community since I was young and I feel like everybody needs one another. Wherever you're needed there's a place for you and I found that out."
Stanley Lindblom
"I just got involved to be of need in the community. I hope when I'm older someone else can continue to do it."
Roscoe Emly
"I just volunteer to help people out. I have a friend that we cared with and helped out. We help people."
Russell Sharbono
"I wanted to be a senior companion, got into it and I just love helping people."
Helen Vigoren
"I enjoy the people I work with and just enjoy helping people."
Sharon Smelser
"I just love to help people out."
Rita Erb