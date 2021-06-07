The new Williston Basin International Airport has been awarded another grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration.
The grant is for $7 million for construction of the taxiway and other general aviation needs at the airport being constructed north of town.
Sen. John Hoeven announced the grant Friday afternoon.
“Providing western North Dakota with much needed infrastructure supports growth and expansion,” said Hoeven. “We’ve been working to secure funding for this new airport and the potential it brings, growing communities and meeting economic demands for years to come. Today’s funding will help continue to advance this important project.”
Hoeven helped procure a provision that directed the FAA to prioritize funding for airports like Williston’s, which are landlocked and unable to expand. The provision helped secure $104 million in federal dollars for the new airport.
Hoeven also helped obtain a commitment from Customs and Border Protection to designate the new Williston airport as an international one, which saved it more than $161,000 in operating expenses per year.