As of Monday, March 1, the City of Williston Water Resource Recovery Facility (WRRF) now accepts privately hauled liquid domestic waste.
This includes domestic and portable toilet waste but not industrial or commercial waste.
“We are not set up to accept fats, oils, greases, or sump pump waste,” explained Gina Mottl, Wastewater Treatment Plant Superintendent. “Industrial waste could damage the facility and all loads will be tested initially to ensure compliance with health department treatment guidelines.”
To obtain a Liquid Waste Hauler permit, interested individuals can visit City Hall at 22 East Broadway or access it online.
The Liquid Waste Hauler permit has an annual fee of $75. Individuals must be licensed by the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality and follow all applicable state and federal regulations.
Once permitted, liquid haulers must visit the WRRF at 7 12th Avenue East to set up an account and obtain registered cards for all drivers that require facility access. Company owners and managers are encouraged to complete this step versus individual drivers.
Liquid haulers will also be required to complete a manifest with each load to confirm the hauler, waste origins, and that the waste can be accepted. Manifest booklets are available through the WRRF.
There will be a disposal charge of $60 for each 1,000 gallons of permitted waste and liquid haulers must have a pump to discharge at the facility.
The liquid waste disposal station is located on the western side of the WRRF and is under video surveillance. All drivers must check in at the Administration Building first whenever they are onsite.
The station is only available during normal WRRF operating hours, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. except on holidays. During summer operation, typically April 5 through late November, the WRRF closes at 3:00 p.m.
This service was originally provided until capacity was reached in 2012 at the former Williston Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The WRRF is the only facility with liquid domestic waste services in the City of Williston and the surrounding area.
For more information on this story, please contact Gina Mottl, Wastewater Treatment Plant Superintendent, at 701-713-3813 or ginam@ci.williston.nd.us.
For more information on the Water Resource Recovery Facility, including the full list of details regarding discharge requirements, please visit the WRRF at 7 12th Avenue East, Williston ND or visit: https://tinyurl.com/enrd5f2t